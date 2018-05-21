Dateline: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Norma Lee Kinzel, 85, passed away July 9, 2017, at Pikes Peak Hospice, Colorado Springs, Col. She was born May 14, 1932, at Great Bend, Kan., to Clarence T. and Lillie A. (Meyer) White.

Norma married August Lawrence Kinzel February 25, 1949. She was a resident of Colorado Springs, residing previously in McPherson, San Antonio, Texas, and Great Bend. Norma was a property manager, book keeper and tax accountant, successfully owning and operating her own business for many years. Norma was a member of the Barton County Historical Society and Village, in which she visited quite often to see the “White’s Garage” (her father’s family business) exhibit.

She enjoyed playing the clarinet and piano and attending the Denver Summit Jazz Festival. In her spare time, Norma could often be found sewing, hanging wallpaper, painting and upholstering furniture. She was very accomplished at everything she did, and many of these examples still exist and are cherished by her family today. Norma treasured her frequent travels back to Great Bend, where she continued to own and maintain her childhood home, to visit her friends and family. She will be remembered, especially, for spoiling her grandchildren. Norma rarely missed Decoration Day, using her prized peonies from her gardens.

Survivors include her husband, August Lawrence Kinzel, of the home; three sons, Steve Kinzel and wife Jennifer of McPherson, Kevin Kinzel of Colorado Springs and Bob Kinzel and wife Jennifer of Colorado Springs; three grandchildren, Lucy Walline and husband Mike, Charles Kinzel and Natalie Kinzel; and two great grandchildren, Axel Walline and Eleanor Walline. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilda Merten and Natha Julian.

Memorial services have been scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Schumacher. A private family inurnment will follow at a later date, in Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. A memorial fund has been established with Barton County Historical Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

