Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Lenore Alice Carpenter, 88, died May 13, 2018, at Clarity Pointe Memory Care, Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born April 15, 1930, in McPherson, the daughter of Soren Sorensen and Anne Roselyn Straka. Lenore married A. Dale Carpenter October 12, 1950 at McPherson. Dale died April 17, 2015.

Lenore discovered an interest in bookkeeping/accounting as a young teen, working summers at International Harvester in McPherson. A Great Bend resident since 1959, she was employed for many years at Barton County Clerk’s Office, Rice Engineering and Hartman Oil.

Lenore was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where she was involved in many areas, especially the UMW Circle, Meals on Wheels, and home delivery of service tapes/DVDs. She was a member of Golden Sheaf Chapter #226 of Eastern Star and dedicated countless hours volunteering at the food bank.

She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, sewing, gardening and pampering her many pets. An avid sports fan, she especially loved cheering on the KU Jayhawks. Foremost, Lenore was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She delighted in supporting the activities of her family and was happiest welcoming them home for holidays.

Survivors include three daughters; Denise Simpson, Fayetteville, AR, Kim Peeler, Oklahoma City, OK, Laura Shoaff and husband Brian, Hays; five grandchildren, Zach Simpson (Stephanie), Bentonville, AR; Morgan Shoaff, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Austen Peeler (Maddie), Oklahoma City, OK, Mason Peeler (Lorin), Oklahoma City, OK, Alexa Wiens (Peter), Hutchinson; and four great-grandchildren, Caleb Bagley, Alexandria Bagley and Ethan Simpson, all of Bentonville, AR, and Landen Peeler, Oklahoma City, OK. Also, neighbor “family”, Vivian, Mike and Corey Harbaugh, Great Bend, who made it possible for Lenore to live independently for as long as she did.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, June Gorrell; her husband, Dale; and son-in-law, Robert G. Peeler.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Interment will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 25, at McPherson City Cemetery, McPherson. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or Action Against Hunger, both in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

