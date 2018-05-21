Kansas man hospitalized after car rolls in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 9a.m. Monday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chrysler passenger vehicle driven by Cody B. Ambrister, 23, Norton, was northbound on 130th four miles north of Ellis. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected. The vehicle crossed both lanes, entered the west ditch and overturned.

Ambrister was transported to Hays Medical Center. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.