John O’Connor

May 21, 2018

As usual, feel free to communicate with this correspondent on matter weighty or light by emailing john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. I will reply next Monday, actually Monday June 4. We will take a break from this weekly dispatch on Memorial Day Monday May 28.

Hello, fellow Verbiage Consumer, and welcome to Week 353 of Civilized Discourse Of Course, brought to you in part this week by a generous grant from the Argumentation Foundation, where their motto says it all: “You may be right, but I seriously doubt it.”

You’ve probably read (at least I hope so) the couple of articles I’ve written over the last few years about Sally’s Dad, Al Kroeker, a truly unique man who left us just before Christmas, shortly after his 100th birthday. He was a World War II veteran, (Anzio beachhead and other scenic delights of Italy) community leader and the best role model I’ve ever had in my life.

But he did have a few quirks, all amusing, I hasten to add. During the last week or so Sally has been going through his things, sorting, tossing out, keeping for family members etc. You probably know the drill. Let me explain…

Al sought out facts, was endlessly curious, and wrote notes on just about everything he saw or did. He made a list of every car he had ever owned. He kept his American Legion yearly membership cards, every single one of ‘em from the time he joined in 1945 right up to the present. He had a whole box of pencil stubs, none of which were longer than maybe two inches. Pens, too, few of them in working order. He had a box of little twisted wire links, the purpose of which has eluded us. He had dozens of slugs, which were used as bus tokens in days of yore. And on and on.

He kept journals, the contents of which were a series of surprises. On one page he would have reflections on life. The next page would have a joke he had heard somewhere. Another page would be filled with algebraic equations. You never knew.

His great love, other than wife and family, was cardboard boxes. He had dozens of them at his passing, maybe hundreds or more over his lifetime. He said, “well, they’re handy and you never know when you might need one just that size.” He was not content to merely collect boxes. He took them and made OTHER boxes out of them. He’d cut down a Tide box and made a file box out of it. He would take a Puffs tissue box and with precise, well thought-out cuts, make two or three little boxes from it. He would make boxes that fit beautifully into other boxes, kind of like those decorative Russian eggs.

Quirks aside, the man was an artist, philosopher, master craftsman and inventor. He took up oil painting in his mid ‘70s and turned out dozens of beautiful scenery paintings, some of which hung in a gallery setting at Brookdale Assisted Living and others which were displayed elsewhere around town.

He could fix just about anything from plumbing to electrical. One year we bought a 1922 Edison wind-up record player that was missing its decorative grill. He designed, cut out, and stained a perfect replacement. He made children’s toys and handy gadgets to assist himself when his physical abilities declined.

But most of all, he was Dad, always quick with a smile and funny remark. His usual reply to ‘how are you doing?” questions, which came more frequently in his last years as he battled Parkinson’s, was “Tolerable.” He did not, like some elderly folks, pine for ‘the old days.’ He enjoyed talking about days gone by, sure, but often said nearly everything is better now than it was years ago. He took special delight in video chatting on the phone with his granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

In summation, Al made the world a more ‘tolerable’ place.

Okay, let’s check the mail box…

Congrats to Tom. He identified ‘Rock ‘n Roll Heaven,’ the 1974 Top Five hit by the Righteous Brothers, as the song that saluted performers who had passed. Good work.

Julie came through on the 11th and Williams ( SE corner) business question! Yes, at one time it had been an ice house. You can still see what looks like part of a loading dock on the east side of the structure. Eldon said it may have been the site of Davis-Childs Motor Co. Roger said possibly it had been a locker (as in meat) plant.

Lots of thoughts on the last biz in GB to use the old pneumatic tube system for their cash handling. Roger guessed Litwin’s, as did Eldon, and Terry said maybe Woolworth’s. Woolworth’s had left the scene by the time I got here in ’73. That leaves just one possibility. What could it be?

The water question has evaporated! Mary Jo got it: the cold faucet is nearly always on the right, the hot is on the left. That’s just how it turned out. Mark thought it might be just running water.

Mark DID come through with the answer to the ‘money making man’ in ‘20s and ‘30s major league baseball question. Yes, on any given day the guy in the park making the most money was the hot dog vendor. The star players and the owners in that era did not do nearly as well, day-to-day, as the man with the dogs.

Well, that leaves only the pneumatic tube question still available. Let’s give you a few others…

Before they used all numbers for phones, Great Bend had an ‘exchange number’, as did many cities. (My home town used ‘Murray.’) What was GB’s?

What did the city do with the old Petroleum Club building on north Main?

What President had an occasional ‘secret rendezvous’ with his girlfriend in a really odd place in the White House?

This mid-to-late ‘70s TV comedy series featured a young Hispanic guy and a crabby old neighborhood businessman. What was it?

Enjoy your holiday weekend! We’ll visit again on Monday June 4.

John