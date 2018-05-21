Injury accident at 10th & Frey sends motorcycle rider to the hospital

On Saturday, May 19 at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 10th and Frey in Great Bend in reference to an injury accident involving a motorcycle.

Great Bend EMS arrived on scene, and began to treat a 60-year old male patient. The male subject was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital, and later transferred to Via Christi in Wichita in critical condition.

According to evidence obtained at the scene and witness statements, the motorcycle was traveling westbound on 10th Street and struck a black pickup truck which ran the red light northbound on Frey Street.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped at the scene to assist the injured victim.