Great Bend school district loads up on paper

A school district, as you might imagine, goes through a lot of paper throughout the year. USD 428 in Great Bend is loading up on copy paper for the upcoming school year by purchasing over $18,000 worth from a business in Columbia, Missouri.

The bid request for 720 cartons of 8.5” x 11” copy paper and 40 cartons of 11” x 17” paper was sent to five vendors on May 9.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says this year’s quote was cheaper than last year.

The total price from Premier Paper is $18,056.80. That bid was approved over the two higher bids from Office Products, Inc. ($21,032) and Veritiv Operating Co. ($18,467.20). School Specialty and Quill did not submit bids.