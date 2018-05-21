Great Bend finds alternative to replacing a condemned bridge

A condemned bridge east of the City of Great Bend caused a small legal snag, but after negotiations, the City of Great Bend has minimized the problem.

The bridge on Park Street was built in the 1930s over the Lischevsky Ditch to provide access to the real estate owned by the Dorothy Morrison Charitable Trust.

City Attorney Bob Suelter says when the bridge was condemned, it forced the farmer to cross Nels Lindberg’s property to access the land.

Instead of replacing the bridge that would have cost in excess of $149,000, City staff and Mayor Joe Andrasek negotiated terms with Lindberg to purchase a piece of his land to create an easement for the farmer to cross.

The piece of land is 40’ x 900’ and was approved for purchase from Lindberg for $25,000 plus miscellaneous costs including the expense of moving a fence. Suelter expected that City staff will eventually tear down the bridge.