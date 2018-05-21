Driver hospitalized after semi overturns in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Monday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Freightliner semi driven by Cornelius Peoples, 44, Independence, MO. was eastbound on K156 four miles east of Burdette.

The truck left the roadway onto the south shoulder. The driver corrected back on to the roadway, traveled left of center and overcorrected causing the vehicle and trailer to overturn. The truck slid to a stop blocking both lanes of traffic.

Peoples was transported to the hospital in Larned. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.