Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Dean M. Stout, 84, died May 18, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Hays, Kansas. He was born July 19, 1933, in Beeler, Kansas, the son of Harold and Myrtle (Farris) Stout.

Dean graduated from Hoisington High School in 1952. He was a Korean War veteran serving from 1953 to 1955, as a Corporal with the United States Army.

He was a lifetime resident of Hoisington, working at Stout’s Service Station and then as a custodian at Roosevelt Elementary School. He was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Olmitz, and the American Legion Post 286, Hoisington.

On June 17, 1958, he married Virginia Steiner, in Odin, Kansas. She preceded him

in death on February 16, 2000.

Survivors include: two sons, Douglas Stout of Hays, and Duane Stout (Starla) of Hoisington; two daughters, Bernice Dauer (David) of Falun, and Debbie Webster (Chuck) of Great Bend; daughter-in-law, Jamie Dinkel of Hays; grandchildren, Cory (Jen) and Micah Webster, Raymond Dauer, Austin and Melissa Stout and Dalton Stout; and a great grandson, Carter Webster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two brothers, Francis and Lyle Stout.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with Pastor Bill Peterson presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery, with military honors conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Hays Medical Center or American Legion Post 286, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.