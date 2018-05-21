Cop Shop (5/18 – 5/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/18)

Criminal Damage

At 9:18 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 4 NW 30 Road.

Fire

At 3:47 p.m. a fire was reported at SE 20 Road & Mariette Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:36 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & NE 27 Avenue.

5/19

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:15 p.m. an accident was reported at 1170 E. Barton County Road in Ellinwood.

At 9:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 11th Street & Morphy Street.

5/20

Traffic Arrest

At 9:30 a.m. James Hayes was arrested for DWS at E. US 56 Highway & SE 150 Avenue.

Fire

At 11:18 a.m. a fire was reported at W. US 56 Highway & 90th Avenue in Larned.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/18)

Unconscious / Fainting

At 10:18 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1212 Sheridan Avenue.

Theft

At 11:14 a.m. theft of cash was reported at 3015 Broadway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:13 p.m. an accident was reported at 12th Street & Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:23 p.m. a report of someone putting sugar in her gas tank was made at 1437 Lakin Avenue.

Falls

At 5:05 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 405.

Theft

At 6:36 p.m. theft of a bicycle at 1443 Park Avenue.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 8:44 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3200 10th Street 106.

Theft

At 8:59 p.m. theft of AC parts was reported at 5501 9th Street 64.

5/19

Traffic Arrest

At 1:05 a.m. Dakota Kocher was arrested for DUI at 12th Street & Grant Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 3:42 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1436 21st Street.

Theft

At 8:25 a.m. theft was reported at 5501 9th Street 40.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:59 a.m. a burglary was reported at 5501 9th Street 40.

Sick Person

At 9:24 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2020 Holland Street.

Theft

At 11:08 a.m. theft of a debit card and criminal use of financial card was reported at 701 Odell Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:24 p.m. Randy Becker was arrested in the 900 block of Elm Street.

Injury Accident

At 1:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Frey Street.

Battery

At 2:57 p.m. a report of being battered by Kenneth Rowe was made at 218 Pine Street. NTA signed and served.

Assault

At 9:18 p.m. a report of being threatened by a subject with a knife was made at 2205 26th Street.

5/20

Chest Pain

At 1:43 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 218 Pine Street.

Overdose / Poisoning

At 1:44 a.m. a report of alcohol overdose was made in the 1400 block of Lakin Avenue.

Shots Fired

At 10:58 a.m. a report of shots fired was made at 2401 Railroad Avenue.

Threats / Criminal Threats

At 6:08 p.m. a report of being threatened by Dakota Green was made at 1111 Morton Street. Green was arrested.

Theft

At 6:47 p.m. a report of an ex taking items from her at 217 Chestnut Street was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:46 p.m. an accident involving Taylor Sharkey and a legally parked vehicle was reported at 3718 Meadowlark Ln.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 10:41 p.m. EMS assistance was reported at 2801 19th Street 2.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 11:59 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 10th Street & Walnut Street.