Barton men’s track & field team wins National Championship

Last spring, the Barton Community College’s men’s track and field team finished second in the national championships to South Plains College. In March, the men’s squad took second again in the Indoor Championships, behind South Plains. This past Saturday, the Barton men got over the hump winning the 2018 NJCAA National Championship, beating South Plains for the title.

Coach Dave Schenek says it was nice to finally push through to win the school’s 56th national championship.

Dave Schenek Audio

It was Barton’s first outdoor national championship since 2004, and their first overall since 2010 when they won the indoor title. The Barton women ended tied for 4th at the Championships in El Dorado.

For Schenek, in his 9th year as head coach, it is all about maintaining the success and getting another banner.

Dave Schenek Audio

Out of the 56 national championships won by Barton Community College, 55 of them come from track and field or cross country teams. Volleyball won the other national title in 2003.

Listen to Schenek’s entire interview Thursday, May 24 on Sports Day on 1590 AM and 97.7 FM beginning at 12:25 p.m.