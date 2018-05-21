Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/18 – 5/20)

5/18

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, no bond.

BOOKED: David Roach of Ellinwood for Barton County District Court probation case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BCDC case for aggravated assault after processing for the Courthouse.

RELEASED: Jonathan Stemm of Great Bend on BCDC hold for drug and alcohol assessment after completing the drug and alcohol assessment per order of the court.

RELEASED: Kenneth Reed of Great Bend on Kansas Department of Corrections parole violation after warrant was withdrawn.

RELEASED: Jacob Hoch on a Barton County District Court warrant with conditions of obey all state, federal, and local laws, do no leave Kansas, remain in contact with attorney.

RELEASED: Miguel Garay of Great Bend on Great Bend Police Department and BCDC warrant for aggravated battery with bond of $20,000 posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jeremy Lamb of Ellinwood on Ellinwood Police Department and BCDC warrant for introduction of contraband and battery DV with bond of $20,000 posted through Dyn-O-Mite.

5/19

BOOKED: Walter Enriquez-Vasquez of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dakota Kocher on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, DWS, no tags, no insurance, no head light and no tail light, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shane Baker of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,000 cash only by defendant to be put to this case only.

BOOKED: John Carson of Wichita on Barton County District Court case for theft, bond set in lieu of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shon Fox of Larned on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear for pay review, bond set at $328 cash only by defendant.

RELEASED: Walter Enriquez-Vasquez of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Dakota Kocher on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, DWS, no tags, no insurance, no head light and no tail light after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Charles Rowe Jr. on GBMC warrant with a $500 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonds.

5/20

BOOKED: Andrew Taylor of Claflin on Lane County warrant for driving while suspended, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to comply/pay fines, bond set in lieu of $1,250. GBMC warrant for driving while revoked, bond set in lieu of $1,117.50 cash only. BTDC case for driving while declared habitual, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Sterling Mills of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: James Hayes of McPherson on Barton County District Court case for DWS, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dakota Green of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,000 C/S and BTDC case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Sterling Mills of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Shon Fox of Larned on BCDC warrant for failure to appear for pay review, $328 cash paid by defendant.

RELEASED: David Roach of Ellinwood for BCDC probation case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: James Hayes of McPherson posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Derek Nease of Claflin on Barton County District Court case for battery DV and assault after posting a $2,500 surety bond.