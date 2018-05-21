101 overgrown vegetation cases in two weeks in Great Bend

As of Monday morning, Great Bend Sanitarian Austin LaViolette says his department has dealt with 101 overgrown vegetation cases in a two-week span from May 7 to May 21. Some of those complaints were taken care of by the owner and others were handled by the City of Great Bend.

LaViolette says owners receive one notification by registered mail that they are in violation of city ordinance for overgrown vegetation. After ten days of receiving that notice, the City is allowed to mow the yard at the owner’s expense.

Austin LaViolette Audio

Great Bend City Ordinance states that vegetation has to be less than 12 inches tall for all commercial and residential properties. There is typically a $275 fee for property owners if the City has to mow the yard consisting of an administrative and labor expense.