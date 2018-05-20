Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gary Sanchez hit two of the Yankees’ five homers, Gleyber Torres had a three-run shot and New York pounded the Kansas City Royals 8-3. Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton also homered for the Yankees, while Luis Severino ran his unbeaten streak to seven starts. Danny Duffy took the loss with four lousy innings for Kansas City.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Odubel Herrera homered and Jorge Alfaro drove in the go-ahead run to propel the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Alfaro was scratched with right knee soreness after originally being in the lineup.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Clay Millican took the No. 1 qualifying position in the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. Millican had a 3.739-second run at 331.12 mph during the third Top Fuel qualifying session of the weekend and first of the day.

National Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James delivered 27 points and 12 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers hammered the Boston Celtics, 116-86. James was 8-for-12 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point range to help the Cavs get within two games to one in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals. The Cavaliers were 17-for-34 from beyond the arc, with Kyle Korver going 4-for-4 while scoring 14 points.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 28 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning took a three-games-to-two lead in the NHL’s Eastern Conference final by holding off the Washington Capitals, 3-2. Cedric Paquette put Tampa Bay ahead to stay just 19 seconds after the opening faceoff. Ryan Callahan set up the first goal and scored the eventual game-winner, beating Braden Holtby 33 seconds into the second period to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justify is one win away from the Triple Crown after capturing Saturday’s Preakness, outracing the field on a sloppy track similar to the conditions in his Kentucky Derby victory two weeks earlier. It’s the second Preakness win for jockey Mike Smith in 17 starts and keeps alive the chance for trainer Baffert’s second Triple Crown champion in four years. Baffert tied D. Wayne Lukas’ record with his 14th victory in a Triple Crown race and matched 19th-century trainer R.W. Walden with his seventh Preakness title.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick earned $1 million on Saturday by winning the NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He won two of the first three stages and beat Daniel Suarez to the finish line on the 11th anniversary of his first All-Star win. Harvick has already won five times on the Cup Series circuit this year, including the last two races at Dover and Kansas.

DALLAS (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Aaron Wise shot a 3-under 68 to pull even with Marc Leishman (LEESH’-man) for the third-round lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson. The 21-year-old Wise had consecutive birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 before a bogey on the final hole to fall into a tie at 17-under 196. Leishman shot 69 after setting a 36-hole tournament record previously shared by Tiger Woods.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 5 Minnesota 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 5 Toronto 4

Final Cleveland 5 Houston 4

Final Chi White Sox 5 Texas 3

Final Boston 6 Baltimore 3

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Kansas City 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 L-A Angels 3

Final Seattle 7 Detroit 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 5 Chi Cubs 4, 11 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Washington 1

Final Philadelphia 7 St. Louis 6

Final San Francisco 9 Colorado 4

Final San Diego 6 Pittsburgh 2

Final N-Y Mets 5 Arizona 4

Final Chi Cubs 10 Cincinnati 0

Final Atlanta 8 Miami 1

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Washington 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Cleveland 116 Boston 86

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Tampa Bay 3 Washington 2