Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include mental health professionals from The Center for Counseling and Consultation who will discuss May is Mental Health Month activities.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “School Days”

11:30-12P     “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton Community College Theater Director Dr. Rick Abel who will discuss the past year in Theater at Barton plus discuss upcoming auditions for a pair of one act comedy’s that will take play outdoors in July. 

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif  

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             “AgriTalk After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30          ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fizt”

6:30-10:30     Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ St. Louis Cardinals 

10:30-MID     ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”