Kansas woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Kenworth semi driven by Corey A. Levesque, 24, Eldora, IA, was northbound on Kansas 61 at Riverton.

The semi rear-ended a 2007 Jeep Wrangler driven by Kelsey Jane Schowengerdt, 29, Hays, who was slowing down to make a left turn.

Schowengerdt was transported to the hospital in Hutchinson.

Levesque was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.