Kan. man jailed for parole violation admits he was selling drugs

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man wanted for a parole violation was arrested Thursday after police saw him in a car at Walmart in Hutchinson.

Law enforcement showed up as the vehicle was leaving the store and made a traffic stop on East 11th Street.

Officers made contact with 26-year-old Dylan Scott Nixon of Hutchinson and arrested him on the warrant.

During a police search of the vehicle, they discovered five bags of suspected methamphetamine and some drug paraphernalia.

According to statements made in court Nixon admitted to law enforcement that he purchased the drugs and was going to sell some of it.

Potential charges include distribution of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $10,000. He should be back in court next week.

Nixon has been on parole for a burglary conviction in Stafford County in 2016.