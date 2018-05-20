Great Bend qualifies 19 events for State

The Great Bend Panthers qualified 19 events for this week’s State Track Meet in Wichita after competing Friday in the 5A Regional in Wichita at Friends University. The Panther Boys finished 4th in the team standings while the Girls took 3rd.

Lady Panther Lacora Bryant led the Great Bend contingent by qualifying in four events. Bryant won the 100 and 400 meter dashes while finishing 2nd in the 200. She also was part of the state qualifying 400 meter relay team, one of five relays that the Panther Boys and Girls were able to qualify on friday.

Cameron Dunakack, who also participated in the 5-1A state swim meet in Topeka over the weekend, qualified for state in the high jump.

Other Panther girls who qualified in individual events included Jaclynn Schroeder in the high jump along with Baleigh Fry and McKenna Esfeld in the 800.

For the Boys, Kerby Deppenbush continued to leave his mark in Great Bend track and field lore by qualifying for both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. He took 2nd in the 1600 while taking gold in the 3200.

Other boys qualifiers included Josh Tomlin in the 3200, Peyton Duvall in the javelin and Braxton Schooler in the pole vault.