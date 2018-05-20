Barton to face Missouri team in first round of NJCAA National Tourney

The Barton Cougars finally know their first round opponent in the NJCAA World Series. Jefferson College defeated Delgaado Community College 19-4 Sunday to win the South Central Regional Championship in Seminole, Oklahoma. Delgado had forced the deciding game with a 12-2 win on Saturday.
The 8th ranked Vikings improved to 53-10 on the season and are making their 4th trip to the World Series, the first since 2012.
The 47-13 Cougars will play Jefferson College on Saaturday, May 26 at 4 p.m..
2018 JUCO World Series – First Round Games
May 26 (CST)
10:00 Temple, Texas vs Southern, Idaho
1:00 Iowa Western vs Chattahoochee Valley, Alabma
4:00 Barton Cougars vs Jefferson College, Missouri
7:00 Walters State, Tennessee vs Chipola, Florida
May 27 (CST)
11:00 Monroe, New York vs San Jacinto, Texas