Barton County Appraiser’s Office out re-inspecting properties

The Barton County Appraiser’s Office started their 17-percent re-inspection around the county this past week. This year, the staff is measuring and inspecting properties located in Claflin, Odin, areas of Great Bend north of 24th Street and west of Patton Road.

County Appraiser Barb Esfeld says properties that have sold recently or have building permits will also be re-inspected.

The Appraiser’s Office inspects 17 percent of the County each year and the inspection typically takes them all summer, finishing up in August. The Appraiser’s staff will be wearing nametags and will be in County-marked vehicles.

Esfeld says inspectors will first knock on the door to see if the owner is home, if they are then the staff will verify the interior data. If the owner is not home, inspectors will leave a door card letting the owner know the Barton County crew inspected the exterior of the structure.

Please contact the Appraiser’s Office with any questions or concerns at 620-793-1821 or email the Barton County Appraiser at appraiser@bartoncounty.org.