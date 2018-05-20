Barton continues to wait for first round opponent

While the Barton Cougars continue to finalize details for their trip to Grand Junction, Colorado for the NJCAA World Series, they continue to wait to find out who their first round oppoent will be.

The Cougars know they will play their first round game on Saturday, May 26 at 4 p.m., but their opponent for that first round game will not be determined until Sunday afternoon. Delgado Community College defeated Jefferson College Saturday 12-2 in 6-innings to force a “winner take all” championship game Sunday in the South Central Tournament in Seminole, Oklahoma.

7 of the 10 World Series teams have been determined led by Central champion Barton. Temple, Texas, Southern Idaho, Chattanooga Valley of Alabama, Chipola, Florida, Walters State of Tennessee and San Jacinto, Texas have already qualified.

In addition to the South Central Region, the Northern and Eastern Regions have yet to determine their representative to the National Tournament.