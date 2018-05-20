2 teens dead, 3 hospitalized in SW Kansas crash

SEWARD COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Sunday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Dodge Durango driven by Rojelio V. Campa, 18, Liberal, was westbound on Bluebell Road. The driver failed to stop at the dead end. The SUV traveled over a concrete curb and entered a divider designed to prevent traffic from entering onto U.S. Highway 54.

As the SUV traveled across the divider, it impacted a large boulder and exited the divider onto U.S. 54. The front end of the SUV impacted the passenger side of a northeast bound 1995 BMW driven by Caleb C. Olson, Tyrone, Oklahoma.

Campa, Olson and passengers in the BMW Austin K. Olson, 18, Collinville, OK; Tyler M. Olson, 20, Tyrone, OK and Conner L. Smith, 20, Tyrone, OK, were transported to the hospital in Liberal.

Austin Olson and Conner Smith died.

The KHP did not have information on whether Caleb Olson was wearing a seat belt. All others were properly restrained at the time of the accident.