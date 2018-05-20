1-year or 3-year vaccinations? Barton County leaves it up to veterinarians

After hours of discussion with veterinarians, pet owners, health officials, and other community members, Barton County voted to revise the current vaccination law. Instead of requiring pet owners to have their animals vaccinated every year, the new resolution will state that pets should be current on their vaccination.

Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz says this allows veterinarians in the County to decide what type of rabies vaccination they want to administer.

Pet literature differs on the best method to immunization, whether it should be every year or every three years. Many local veterinarians along with the Barton County Health Department felt the yearly vaccination should stay in place.

Veterinarians can decide which animal gets which vaccine, and pet owners that disagree can search for a vet that complies with their needs.

Barton County is one of only 10 counties in Kansas that has a county-wide rabies vaccination. Failure to keep your pet current on its vaccinations can be punishable as a Class B Misdemeanor with up to a $1,000 fine.