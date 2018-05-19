Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, May 21, 2018 — 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the May 7, 2018, and the May 14, 2018, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Bev Schmeidler, Assistant Deputy County Clerk / Records, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2018-11: Older Americans Month, May, 2018:

-Every May, the Administration on Aging, an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, leads the Nation’s observance of Older Americans Month. The 2018 theme, Engage at Every Age, emphasizes that one is never too old to take part in activities that can enrich one’s physical, mental and emotional well-being. It also celebrates the many ways in which older adults make a difference in communities. Trella Berscheidt, one of the County’s appointees to the Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SWKAAA) Board, has asked that the Commission consider adoption of a Proclamation naming May, 2018, as Older Americans Month.

C. RESOLUTION 2018-12: Establishing a Speed Limit of 45 Miles Per Hour on Portions of North Washington Avenue, NE 30 Road and NW 30 Road, Great Bend Township, Barton County, Kansas:

-As the result of an accident at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and North 30 Road, the Commission requested that County staff research potential safety improvements. On May 7, 2018, the Commission approved action that would, in part, “change the speed limit going north stopping at the bridge”. After discussion on May 14, 2018, it was determined that this action should be superseded with reducing the speed limits on portions of North Washington Avenue, NE 30 Road and NW 30 Road. This is just one improvement. As the Commission continues to study this intersection, future improvements could include signage and rumble strips. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

D. COUNTY ENGINEER: Approval of KDOT Agreement No. 86-18 for the 2019 High Risk Rural Roads Signing Contract:

-Barton County was awarded Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) High Risk Rural Roads funds for Project No. 5 C-4869-01 to upgrade signing and analyze no passing zones on approximately 71 miles of County blacktop roads. KDOT will pay for 100% of the costs for design, construction, and inspection of the project. A 3-party agreement between KDOT, Barton County, and Kirkham Michael was approved last fall for the design work. KDOT asks that the County approve an agreement allowing for the project to proceed through construction. KDOT will handle the bid letting and administer the project, with construction work done by a contractor. The contract letting date is tentatively set for September, 2019. The Engineer’s Office will do the inspection work and KDOT will reimburse labor and equipment costs. Mr. McManaman will provide details.

E. COUNTY ENGINEER: 2018 Hot Mix Asphalt Overlay Project:

-The County Engineer accepted bids until May 4, 2018, for the 2018 Hot Mix Asphalt Overlay Project. The project includes 3,112 tons of HMA-Commercial Grade (Class A) asphalt to be placed on East Barton County Road. Venture Corporation submitted the only bid for $288,968.00. In addition to monies included in the Road and Bridge Fund for this planned expenditure, there are Federal Fund Exchange monies available through Capital Improvement. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, and Darren Williams, County Works Director, will provide details.

F. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: Renewal of Anti-Ransomware Software:

-To better protect the County from computer hackers, ransomware attacks, malware threats and virus attacks, it is suggested that the County renew and upgrade the Malwarebytes software contract. John Debes, Information Technology Director, will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County Business Offices will be closed on Monday, May 28, 2018, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. The Health Department, the Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the County Landfill will also be closed that day. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

MAY 21, 2018

10:00 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

11:00 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

11:15 a.m. – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Juvenile Services Department are scheduled for May 24, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.