Man sentenced for fatal Kansas drive-by shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for a drive-by shooting in Topeka that killed man who had been linked to an earlier fatal shooting.

Cortez Tyrell Timley must serve at least 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

He was convicted in March of first-degree murder in the June 2014 death of 26-year-old Jermel Ramond Robbins Sr.

Investigators say Robbins’ was suspected of being the third man involved in a May 2014 shooting that left Tiffany Davenport-Ray dead. His name surfaced during the trials of two other men, Thomas Earl Brown Jr. and Awnterio Lowery, in July 2016. Brown and Lowery were convicted in Davenport-Ray’s death.

Robbins was killed about three weeks after Davenport-Ray was killed.