Kansas town hit by 3 twisters to dedicate cyclone sculpture

CODELL, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas town where a tornado struck three straight years is dedicating a steel cyclone sculpture to remember the triple tragedies.

The dedication ceremony is planned for Sunday in the tiny town of Codell, which is about 25 miles northeast of Hays. The tornados struck on May 20 of the years 1916, 1917 and 1918.

The first two merely damaged properties outside town. But the third killed 10 people and injured dozens in and around the community of fewer than 100 residents.

Seventy-seven-year-old Codell native Sharolyn Lamb-Gramm says May 20 will always be known as “Cyclone Day.” Two siblings who lived through the three tornadoes plan to attend the ceremony.

Fort Hays State University associate professor Tobias Flores and adjunct professor Danielle Robinson constructed it.