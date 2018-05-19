Great Bend City Band announces their summer concert schedule

The Great Bend City Band announces their summer 2018 schedule. All concerts this year will be held at the courthouse square band shell at 8:15 pm.

Concert dates are on the following Thursdays: May 31, June 7, 14, 21, and 28. A special jazz band concert will also be held at 8:15 pm at the band shall on June 29. July concerts will be July 5, 12 & 17.

In case of inclement weather, the outdoor concert for that evening will be cancelled by 7:15 pm.

The July 5 concert will be a patriotic concert. On July 17, the Great Bend City Band will host a dual concert with the 35th Infantry Division Band. This special concert will begin at 7:30 pm with the Great Bend City Band followed by the 35th Infantry Division Band at 8:15 pm. The concert will conclude with a mass band performance of “America, the Beautiful” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

More information may be obtained about the band by contacting the director of the City Band, Steven Lueth, at 620-935-4330.