GBHS Principal reflects on the class of 2018

With 180 students graduating from Great Bend High School in 2018, it is not an overly big class for a 5A school, but Principal Tim Friess says many individual performances stand out from the senior class.

The High School will hold its graduation ceremony Sunday, May 20 at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Friess mentioned the summer months are still busy, especially June. A couple hundred students are likely to still be roaming the halls in June for summer school.

The last day of school for the rest of USD 428 is Thursday, May 24. Students report back to school August 22 for the start of the 2018-2019 school year.