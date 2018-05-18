Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 11 mph.
Sunday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.