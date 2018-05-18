Sunflower sponsors new Caregivers Count group for families

BUSINESS NEWS

Debbie McCormick vividly remembers her meetings with education professionals about a family member with a developmental delay. These are not fond memories.

“I cannot tell you the number of times I was just barely holding it together,” McCormick said. “I would leave the meetings and usually make it to my car. Then I would sit there and let the frustration out.”

Since McCormick doesn’t want other parents to feel so alone, she approached Jon Prescott, Sunflower Diversified Services executive director, about forming a support group.

Prescott listened and the introductory meeting of Caregivers Count is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 at the Hoisington Activity Center.

Sunflower, a non-profit agency, serves infants, toddlers and adults with special needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.

McCormick, of Ellinwood, has a daughter with developmental delays; the daughter, who is now in her 30s, had three daughters who McCormick adopted. Two of these girls, ages 6 and 10, have delays. All three have received Sunflower services over the years. Sunflower provides parents with the assurance that their children’s needs are being met, McCormick said, noting she appreciates the agency’s willingness to sponsor the new group.

“This support group is personal for me,” McCormick commented. “Parents and other caregivers are on islands by themselves. No one understands and they don’t know which way to turn. It is overwhelming.

“I went through this alone with my daughter the first time; I want it to be different with my younger ones. It is not just me I am concerned about. What about young parents who are by themselves? What keeps them afloat?”

McCormick knows her young girls will succeed in special education, with academic modifications. And as they get older, they will learn life skills such as how to balance a checkbook and make a budget, and how to live independently.

“They will have jobs and be successful members of society,” she said. “But I have real concerns for families facing more severe disabilities. How are they dealing with it?”

She believes Caregivers Count will offer the support families need.

“Parents need to be with people who understand. With numbers come strength. Numbers motivate change. If we learn about common problems, we can find solutions,” McCormick emphasized.

Caregivers Count will meet quarterly but its members will be encouraged to reach out to one another anytime.

“Our steering committee will help pull people together and get connected,” McCormick said.

In addition to McCormick and Prescott, committee members include: Heather Quillin and Brandi Demel, both of Sunflower; Kiley Klug, parent; and Shelly Schneider and Briana White, both of the Barton County Health Department. White is also a parent.

Quillin, children’s services coordinator, said Sunflower had been talking about a support group and the idea “came to life” because of McCormick. A few months later, the local 100 People Who Care donated $10,000 to Sunflower.

“We have $1,000 of that for seed money. Some will be used to host the kick-off and the rest is for ongoing projects,” Quillin noted. “This allowed us to really start brainstorming. Results include a Facebook group and flyers to help spread the word about this new program.” (Another $200 was donated by two local banks; the remainder of the donation is earmarked for another project that will be announced soon.)

“Any parent, guardian, grandparent or foster parent of a child birth to age 21 with special needs is encouraged to attend the kick-off,” Quillin said. “We hope caregivers will build a rapport with one another for support in their day-to-day lives and that this group will provide opportunities to gather resources.”