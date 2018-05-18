Police search for Kan. felon who allegedly threatened family, others

MITCHELL COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate a convicted felon who threatened to harm his family and others, according to a social media report from Beloit Police.

Anthony Sibley, 27, is also wanted on warrants outstanding in Mitchell County, according to police.

Sibley is 5-foot-4, weighs approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Police need the public’s assistance especially in Mitchell, Cloud, Saline or Marion county areas. Call Law Enforcement immediately. Do not approach him.

Sibley has two previous convictions for aggravated assault, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.