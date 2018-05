MAY 18, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2000 CHEVY 4WD/EXT CAB, 1989 HEVY CHASSIS. 620-617-9058

FOR SALE: 50′ GARDEN HOSE, CRESCENT WRENCHES, 5 CLAW HAMMERS. 620-786-1945

WANTED: ROLLING BBQ GRILL/SMOKER. 620-786-5004

FOR SALE: 1971 CHEVY EL CAMINO, MASTER TOW DOLLY. 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: ALUMINUM STORM WINDOWS/DOORS, BBQ GRILL, 2 SINKS. 620-923-5028

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE W/EXTRAS, 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN W/EXTRAS. 620-282-1293

FOR SALE: LUND 20′ BOAT TRAILER, 308 AMMUNITION, ENGINE STAND. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 2 AREA RUGS 5X8, 7′ ROUND, SECRETARY CHAIR. 620-282-1943

FOR SALE: 8′ SLATE POOL TABLE. 620-639-7373

FOR SALE: 2 GOLF CARTS (ELECTRIC & GAS). 620-723-5003

WANTED: SMALL DOG, SERVICE ON RIDING MOWER. 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: 1999 YAMAHA V-STAR 1100 CC, 1973 FORD PU, CHEVY PU’S. 620-727-1310

FOR SALE: 3 SADDLES. 620-278-6200

FOR SALE: MOSSBERG 12 GUAGE SLUG. 785-227-5348

WANTED: 44 MAGNUM REVOLVER OR A 44 THOMPSON REVOLVER. 620-786-1997

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL (LOADED), CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL LOTS OF EXTRAS, DARTH HAY RAKE. WANTED: 2000 GALLON OR BIGGER PROPANE TANK. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: TIRES 215/60/15 & 8″ WHEELS W/LUG NUTS. 620-793-2749

FOR SALE: 2 CEILING FANS, PEDESTAL SINK, ADDITIONAL ITEMS FROM REMODELING. 620-617-3204

WANTED: ALFALFA, CRP ON SHARES. 620-282-7056

FOR SALE: WEEDEATER, WESTERN SHIRTS. 620-797-8057

FOR SALE: TIRES 225/60/16 215/65/16, 1975 CHEVY 1 TON PU. 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD F250 PU, MICROWAVE, DVD PLAYER. 620-282-4923

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

ESTATE SALE: 3210 17TH IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE STARTS TODAY AT 4 UNTIL 8 TODAY AND TOMORROW FROM 8AM UNTIL NOON. ITEMS BEING SOLD: 2 COUCHES, 2 DRESSERS, TV, VHS SYSTEM ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, HEAVY WOOD SLEIGH BED, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, TOOL BOX, HAND TOOLS LAWN MOWER AS WELL AS BBQ GRILL, KITCHEN TABLES, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, COLLECTIBLES, HUNDREDS OF MOVIES AND SO MUCH MORE.

FOR SALE: 2013 CHEVROLET TAHOE LTZ. RUBY RED, W/GRAY INTERIOR, 4X4, POWER LIFT GATE, A/C FRONT & REAR, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, ETC., AM/FM, CD, SIRIUS REDIO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED & AIR CONDITIONED SEATS, 3RD ROW SEATING, MOON ROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, TOW PACKAGE. ALL THE EXTRAS. 620-617-2384

