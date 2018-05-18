Local Judge McPherson graduates National Judicial College

Scott McPherson, District Court Judge for Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford Counties, was among the 53 judges from over 20 states who successfully completed the General Jurisdiction course at The National Judicial College in Reno, Nevada, on May 3, 2018.

McPherson is new to the bench, having been appointed by Governor Sam Brownback in December. The General Jurisdiction course is designed for the newer judge.

The course provided nine full days, a total of 60 classroom hours, of intensive emersion in the unique, wide-ranging, necessary skills required for becoming an effective and efficient general jurisdiction judge.

McPherson said that both the academic and experiential teaching techniques at the College gave him a solid, practical understanding of the many facets of serving as District Judge.

“I feel much more equipped and confident to manage my cases and the courtroom,” McPherson said.

Kansas Judges Rhonda Mason, Olathe, and Fred Johnson, Parsons, also graduated the course with Judge McPherson.