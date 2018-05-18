Larned meat processor leaving nationwide footprint with new website

BUSINESS NEWS

Larned, KS – B&B Quality Meats announced the release of its new website bandbqualitymeats.com. The fully redesigned website features revamped web pages that allow shoppers all over the nation to order jerky from Kansas.

B&B Quality Meats in Larned now offers countrywide shipping of its meats. From beef sticks, to summer sausages, to beef jerky, B&B delivers the freshly cut and never pressed beef jerky.

The Kansas livestock industry is huge, which has created the need for unmatched processing quality and capacity. B&B offers the power of larger processors, combined with the family-style experience.

Customers will now be able to…

Shop B&B’s quality beef jerky selection and browse available bundle packages

Learn more about B&B’s history and how it’s bringing nationwide attention to beef jerky, done the Kansas way, by visiting bandbqualitymeats.com.