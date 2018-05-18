KU student convicted of hacking computer to change grades

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A former University of Kansas student has been convicted of four felonies after he hacked into the university’s computer system to change his grades.

Twenty-year-old Varun Sarja of Olathe pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of identity theft and two counts of unlawful computer acts. Fourteen other charges were dropped.

Sarja used a keystroke logger to steal professors’ passwords to get into the computer system.

Douglas County District Court Judge Kay Huff says Sarja will likely receive probation because he has no prior criminal history.

Sarja will be required to allow law enforcement to verify that his electronics no longer contain the keystroke logger program.

Sarja was a freshman studying engineering during the 2016-17 school year when he successfully changed F grades to As.