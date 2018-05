BROWN COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on child sex charges.

Teaini Simmons, 19, Hiawatha, is jailed in Brown County for Aggravated indecent liberties with a child and rape, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s booking report.

Simmins is being held on a $100,000 Bond. Authorities did not release details on when she is scheduled to make an initial court appearance.