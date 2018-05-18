Kan. man jailed for alleged cocaine distribution after traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities conducted a traffic stop just before 9:30p.m. Thursday in Topeka on a 2005 GMC Denali for a turn signal violation, according to a media release.

Police arrested the driver, 37-year-old Robert Stan Williams for felon in possession of a firearm, distribution of cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia for sales and criminal possession of a firearm and the traffic violation.

Williams has previous convictions for drugs and flee, attempt to elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.