Friday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vince Velasquez pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, and Carlos Santana and Pedro Florimon each hit home runs in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Velasquez gave up five hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out five and walked two in recording his third straight win. At 25-16, the Phillies are nine games over .500 for the first time since they were 102-60 at the close of the 2011 season.

CHICAGO (AP) — If given the chance, Michael Porter Jr. would have a simple question for those who touted him as the best NBA prospect in this draft class a year ago and no longer do today. Why? The way he sees it, Porter was widely considered the best high-schooler in the country 12 months ago _ even with back problems. So now, he thinks it’s logical that if his back is better, his stock should be even higher as well.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have shifted pitcher Adam Wainwright to the 60-day disabled list because of persistent pain in his right elbow, with no set timetable for his return. The Cardinals also put catcher Carson Kelly on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, a setback for a team already without the injured Yadier Molina behind the plate. Catcher Steve Baron was called up from Triple-A Memphis.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is planning to help charity by dropping down a 7-story building this summer. Self will rappel down the 888 Lofts building in Lawrence on Aug. 25 to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence. Self and his wife, Cindy, have been longtime supporters of the Boys & Girls Club.

National Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The New York Yankees had a rough trip this week. They spent Wednesday night at Dulles International Airport in suburban Virginia, stuck after their matchup against the Washington Nationals was rained out. Bad weather and a plane problem left the Yankees stranded at the airport. Some of the players spent the evening sleeping on the jet while a few stretched out in the terminal. About 12 hours after they first boarded, the Yankees took off for Kansas City, where they play Friday night.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed second-round pick Josh Jackson from Iowa. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the cornerback’s signing. Jackson was taken with the 45th overall pick in last month’s draft. His signing comes two days after the Packers signed first-round pick Jaire Alexander, a cornerback from Louisville.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:03 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning evened the NHL’s Eastern Conference final at two games apiece by downing the Capitals, 4-2 in Washington. Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli also tallied for the Lightning, who managed to square the series despite going almost 21 minutes without a shot on goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots and was perfect following Evgeni Kuznetsov’s goal 5:18 into the second period.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have officially announced the hiring of Mike Budenholzer as their new head coach. The 48-year-old Budenholzer went 213-197 in five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before leaving last month. Budenholzer replaces Joe Prunty, the former assistant who went 21-16 in the regular season after replacing the fired Jason Kidd in late January.

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference wants to expand the NCAA Tournament and change several college basketball rules. Commissioner John Swofford says the league will propose legislation to expand the NCAA Tournament from 68 to 72 teams, creating a second set of First Four games in the western half of the country to go with the tournament-opening ones in Dayton, Ohio. The league also supports moving back the 3-point line, widening the lane and having the shot clock reset to 20 seconds after offensive rebounds.

DALLAS (AP) — Marc Leishman opened with a 10-under 61 to take the first-round lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Leishman opened with an eagle and started the back nine with three straight birdies before adding another eagle to his scorecard. J.J. Spaun and Jimmy Walker are tied for second at 7 under, while Jordan Spieth (speeth) is eight strokes back in his hometown event.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 10 Toronto 5

Final Boston 6 Baltimore 2

Final Chi White Sox 4 Texas 2

Final Tampa Bay 7 L-A Angels 1

Final Detroit 3 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Miami 0

Final Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 4

Final Philadelphia 6 St. Louis 2

Final Colorado 5 San Francisco 3, 12 Innings

Chi Cubs at Atlanta 7:35 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Tampa Bay 4 Washington 2