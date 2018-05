Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/17)

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:39 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 168.

Burglary / In Progress

At 12:41 p.m. a burglary was reported at 829 NW 10 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Adams Street.

At 5:15 p.m. an accident was reported at 75 E. K-4 Highway in Hoisington.

Fire

At 5:29 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 60 Avenue & Highway 156.