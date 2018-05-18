Barton GED Orientation classes begin May 21

BUSINESS NEWS

Story by Micah Oelze

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin its nine-week GED Preparation Class. Students must attend all orientation classes May 21-24, and the first day of class May 29. Failure to attend all five days will result in removal of the student from the program. The center is located at 1025 Main St. in Great Bend.

There is a one-time $65 fee for materials. Once students have completed the preparation courses, they will be able to take the official GED test. The cost to take the GED test is $132.

The May 21 session is from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The day will include welcome information along with required testing. On May 22 from 8:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. students will learn more information about Barton’s Student Support Services, the public library and more with the 1-4 p.m. time slot available to the students who may need to re-take the required tests from the previous day. All students will then partake in an Educational Opportunity Center workshop from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. on May 23. Lastly, on May 24 from 8:30-11:30 a.m., students will learn about WorkReady! and GED.com before meeting with their instructor one-on-one to discuss goals, their expectations, attendance requirements, workload, etc. Appointments will be 30 minutes each and scheduled between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 24.

On Tuesday, May 29, students will have the choice to begin attending the morning class pathway from 8-11 a.m. or the evening hybrid class pathway from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Those interested in taking the GED exam without any preparation instruction can do so right away but are urged to receive advising before moving forward.

Minors must bring a parent or legal guardian to enroll and must also bring their disclaimer or exemption documentation from their high school or online program.

For more information, contact Adult Education Support & Testing Specialist Susanne Yarmer at yarmers@bartonccc.edu.