Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/17)

BOOKED: Scott Jurgensen of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI 3rd and circumvention of interlock device with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Laura Standlee of Ellinwood on Kansas Highway Patrol case for DWS and no seat belt, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jesse Julian of Hudson on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Herbert Reed of Tulsa, OK of BTDC case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Derek Nease of Claflin on Barton County District Court case for battery DV and assault with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Scott Jurgensen of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI 3rd and circumvention of interlock device after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation to new chance treatment in Dodge City.

RELEASED: Jimmy Gilliam of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Ramone Hester of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Tony Erskine of Elmirage, AZ on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation to KDOC.

RELEASED: Aaron Z. Corkill after being released by GBMC on a case.

RELEASED: Laura Standlee of Ellinwood on Kansas Highway Patrol case for DWS and no seat belt, posted $2,500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jesse Julian of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Wayne Masse of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, felony obstruction, possession of marijuana, posted $10,000 C/S through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.