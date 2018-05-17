Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — C.J. Cron homered and scored three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Kansas City 5-3 to complete a three-game sweep of the woeful Royals. Tampa Bay swept the Royals for the first time since four games from Aug. 8-11, 2011, and swept a series in Kansas City for the first time since three games from July 17-19, 2009. Kansas City has lost five straight and seven of eight, dropping to 13-30 for its worst 43-game start since going 10-33 in 2006. The Royals are 6-16 at Kauffman Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler reached base four times and drove in two runs in his return to the lineup and the St. Louis Cardinals beat former starter Lance Lynn and the Minnesota Twins 7-5. Matt Carpenter had three hits after being demoted to seventh in the batting order, and Tommy Pham hit his eighth homer.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed struggling reliever Luke Gregerson on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement. Gregerson, who signed an $11 million, two-year contract with St. Louis over the winter, has an 8.64 ERA in 12 appearances this season.

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team has announced that this summer’s Tournament of Nations will be played at stadiums in Kansas, Connecticut and Illinois. The U.S. will host Australia, Brazil and Japan in the tournament, which kicks off at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City on July 26. The four teams will play double-headers at each site, with the winner decided on points.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Alabama, which last met in 2010 Rose Bowl, will play each other in 2022 and 2023. Alabama will travel to Texas in 2022 with the teams meeting in Tuscaloosa the following year. The Longhorns will push a home-and-home series with Ohio State from those years back to 2025 and 2026.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden and Eric Gordon each scored 27 points to lead a balanced attack and the Houston Rockets routed the Golden State Warriors 127-105 Wednesday night to even the Western Conference finals at one game apiece. The Rockets didn’t trail after the first quarter and led by double digits for most of the night. Game 3 is Sunday night in Oakland.

WINNIPEG (AP) — They’re an expansion club, but the Las Vegas Golden Knights are now two wins from advancing to the Stanley Cup final. Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals to lead the Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference final Wednesday night.

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, J.D. Martinez added a two-run shot and the Boston Red Sox avoided their first series sweep this season with a 6-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The win also prevented Boston from matching its season-high losing streak of three games. Chris Sale gave up just two runs and two hits in five innings. Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer, and Matt Joyce and Matt Olson each hit a solo shot for the Athletics.

MIAMI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers erased a four-run deficit and still lost their sixth game in a row. J.T. Realmuto’s tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning helped Miami win 6-5. The defending NL champion Dodgers and the rebuilding Marlins have identical 16-26 records.

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in Ozzie Albies with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning to send the Atlanta Braves past the Chicago Cubs 4-1. Carl Edwards Jr. allowed five straight baserunners in Atlanta’s three-run eighth, including a bases-loaded walk to Tyler Flowers, without getting an out.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the search tells The Associated Press that the Milwaukee Bucks have reached agreement with Mike Budenholzer to become the team’s next coach. The former NBA Coach of the Year will replace Joe Prunty, the former assistant who went 21-16 in the regular season after replacing the fired Jason Kidd in late January.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 4 Baltimore 1

Final Pittsburgh 3 Chi White Sox 2

Final Toronto 12 N-Y Mets 1

Final St. Louis 7 Minnesota 5

N-Y Yankees at Washington 5:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 6 Detroit 0

Final Tampa Bay 5 Kansas City 3

Final Texas 5 Seattle 1

Final Boston 6 Oakland 4

Final Houston 2 L-A Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 8 Arizona 2

Final Cincinnati 6 San Francisco 3

Final Miami 6 L-A Dodgers 5

Final Atlanta 4 Chi Cubs 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 127 Golden State 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Vegas 4 Winnipeg 2