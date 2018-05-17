Sunflower Diversified Services shows growth with recycling program

Sunflower Diversified Services’ recycling program is growing. In 2016, Sunflower had 238 local businesses that they served on their pickup routes to recycle the company’s paper or plastics. In 2017, there were 344 businesses signed up with Sunflower.

Executive Director Jon Prescott says Sunflower is looking to grow their recycling business even more by becoming a certified confidential recycler.

Jon Prescott Audio

Barton County Commissioner Jennifer Schartz noted if Sunflower can become certified that the County might look to switch from their current recycler. Barton County awarded Sunflower a $15,000 local recycling grant in 2017 to assist with their programs.

Prescott says the recycling pickup crews, which includes two staff members and one client per crew, earned $272,000 in wages last year.

Jon Prescott Audio

Sunflower, a non-profit agency, serves infants and adults with intellectual delays and disabilities in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush, and Stafford counties.

Sunflower has been offering their recycling service since 1999, and in 2017 the agency collected and processed 2.6 million pounds of recyclable material that did not go into the landfill.