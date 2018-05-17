Snapp and Dunekack lead Panther swimmers into 5A State

Senior Cameron Dunekack and Freshman Aubrey Snapp will lead the Great Bend Lady Panther Swim team into Friday’s 5-1A State Swimming and Diving Championships in Topeka. Overall, the Panthers qualified for three relay’s and 6 individual events at the meet that will take place on Friday and Saturday.

The top 8 times in Friday’s preliminary’s reach Saturday’s finals with the next 8 times swimming in the consolation finals.

Camryn Dunekack has the best chance by a Panther to reach the finals. She has the 8th fastest qualifying time in the 100 yard butterfly.

Below are the Panther qualifiers with their event rank and time.

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

17 Great Bend 2:06.96

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

19 Sr-Camryn Dunekack Great Bend 26.73

37 Fr-Aubrey Snapp Great Bend 27.25

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

8 Sr-Camryn Dunekack Great Bend 1:03.98

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

16 Fr-Aubrey Snapp Great Bend 59.40

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

23 Sr-Calista Long-Great Bend 1:08.20

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

12 Great Bend 1:49.95

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

22 So-Olivia Mull Great Bend 1:17.92

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

11 Great Bend 4:04.48