Russell judge appointed to Judges Assistance Committee

OJA

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed District Judge Ben Burgess and Municipal Judge Amie Bauer to four-year terms on the Judges Assistance Committee.

Their terms will run through June 30, 2022.

The Judges Assistance Committee provides help to any Kansas judge in need due to mental or physical disability, or addiction.

Burgess, who serves in Sedgwick County of the 18th Judicial District, currently chairs the committee. Bauer is municipal judge for the city of Moundridge.

Other members of the Judges Assistance Committee are:

Retired District Judge Steve Becker of Buhler, who served in Reno County of the 27th Judicial District.

District Magistrate Judge Marty Clark, who serves in Russell County of the 20th Judicial District.

District Judge Sally Pokorny, who serves in Douglas County of the 7th Judicial District.

District Judge Mark Ward, who serves in Bourbon County of the 6th Judicial District.

District Magistrate Judge Keith Whitney, who serves in Meade County of the 16th Judicial District.