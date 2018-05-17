Police: 2 Kansas women jailed following drug raids

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after separate drug raids.

On Monday, police served a search warrant in the 500 Block of NE Fairchild in Topeka relating to a narcotics investigation, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel

Police took 26-year-old Jaclyn Revelle into custody for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, charges will be sent to the District Attorney’s office for 55-year-old Anthony Revelle for his involvement in this illegal narcotics activity. Items seized from the residence include methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, one handgun and cash.

In another Monday raid at a home in the 1400 block of NW Eugene Street in Topeka, police arrested 47-year-old Stephanie Markham after finding meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash, according to Beightel. Markham faces counts of possession of meth with the intent to sell or distribute, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on these investigations is asked to call Topeka police.