MAY 17, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL, CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL BOTH ARE LOADED. (ALWAYS SHEDDED), HAY RAKE. 620-285-5288

WANTED: ANY TYPE OF HAY TO PUT UP. 620-282-7056

WANTED: CAR TRAILER. 620-793-5645

FOR SALE: FISHING REELS IN BRAND NAMES. 785-227-5348

FOR SALE: TOW MASTER TOW DOLLY, 1971 CHEVY EL CAMINO (RESTORED). 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: 1993 BUICK RIVIERA (LOADED, GREAT SHAPE) CUB CADET RIDING MOWER 46″. 620-491-1570

FOR SALE: BROWN EGGS. 620-617-0362

FOR SALE: MALE LAMBS. 620-588-3940

FOR SALE: 13″ WHEEL, 2 SHELVING UNITS. 620-793-8327 OR 620-617-0378

FOR SALE: 3 SETS OF 16″ RIMS W/LUG NUTS & KEY, 350# BOAR. WANTED: MID 90’S 2WD PU. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: CRESCENT WRENCHES, 2 50′ GARDEN HOSES, RECEIVER HITCH,. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS, TURTLE DOVE, COCKATIELS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: HARLEY DAVIDSON LEATHER JACKET 2X. 620-285-1241

FOR SALE: STYROFOAM COOLERS, FREEZER BAGS, IGLOO COOLER. 620-282-3957

FOR SALE: LARGE ROLL TOP DESK, CRAFTSMAN JOINER, WEDDING CANDLE HOLDER. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: HOLIDAY RAMBLER CAMPER 8X20 620-617-5676

FOR SALE: WHITE VINYL SCREEN DOOR 32X80, 620-653-4461

FOR SALE: TIRES & WHEELS. 620-617-1197

WANTED: LAWNMOWER. 720-226-6957

FOR SALE: LARGE GREENHOUSE 24X22 W/HYDROPHONICS/EXHAUST FAN/BEDDING TABLES & MORE. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 2008 CHEVY 3/4 TON 4WD PU., 2003 DODGE CARAVAN VAN. 620-786-4282

WANTED: WEEDEATER, WESTERN SHIRTS. 620-797-8057

FOR SALE: SEARS 1500 WATT GENERATOR, LUND 20′ BOAT TRAILER. 620-793-0979

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: 2013 CHEVROLET TAHOE LTZ, 4X4, POWER LIFT GATE, A/C FRONT & REAR, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, ETC., AM/FM, CD, SIRIUS RADIO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED & AIR CONDITIONED SEATS, 3 RD ROW SEATING, MOON ROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, TOW PACKAGE. ALL THE EXTRAS 620-617-2384

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY