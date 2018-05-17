Kansas vendors invited to participate in Russell’s Downtown Market

Press release from Russell Main Street, Inc.

Russell, KS – For the first-time ever, the Downtown Russell Market Pop-up Event will take place the Saturday before Father’s Day, June 16th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. We would like to invite all types of vendors to join us for a busy weekend in Russell, with over 1,000 spectators planned to arrive in our community for a Father’s Day Softball Tournament, we are anticipating a lot of foot traffic.

The market event will take place outdoors on the bricks in Downtown Russell. We are currently searching for vendors of all categories ranging anywhere from antiques to clothing. Food, music, and children’s activities will also be available. Vendors will be set up in the parking stalls between 6th and 8th street while Downtown businesses utilize the sidewalks for sales and specials.

If you are interested in joining us the cost per vendor booth is $30.00 for Non-Members and $20 for Members. Booth space is approximately 12’x15’. We ask that all booths be set-up before 9:30 am the day of the event. Event will take place rain or shine. Each vendor is responsible for all their own display tables, racks, tent, etc. Power is limited, please document on the registration form if electricity is needed, there will be an additional $5 fee for electricity.

To be included in this year’s Russell Downtown Market, vendors must register online at russellmainstreet.com/downtown-market or mail registration form and payment to 207 E. 8th Street in Russell. For more information call the Russell Main Street, Inc. office at 785-483-2897.