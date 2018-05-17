Kan. Statehouse reveals new Brown v. Board of Education mural

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Statehouse has a new mural commemorating the landmark Brown v. Topeka Board of Education ruling that struck down racial segregation in public schools.

Brown v Board of Education mural unveiling. https://t.co/fBl7WnqtyA — Governor Jeff Colyer (@GovJeffColyer) May 17, 2018

The mural was unveiled Thursday on the 64th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson said the mural is a reminder of the people who struggled against school segregation and “inspires us to achieve the full promise” of the decision. Robinson is Kansas’ first black federal judge.

The 22-feet-wide mural has three sections depicting the controversy surrounding the 1954 decision and its legacy.

Linda Brown, the young Topeka girl at the center of the ruling, died in March. The NAACP sued after persuading her father and other black parents to try to enroll children in all-white schools.