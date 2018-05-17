Kan. man accused of making, cashing fake receipts at Dillons

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man accused of creating fake Coinstar receipts and cashing them at local Dillons stores has been formally charged.

David Lee Lawrence, 33, Hutchinson, is charged with one count of an unlawful act concerning the use of a computer and seven counts of making false information.

He’s accused of going to Dillons stores in Hutchinson on various dates in November and December of last year and using Coinstar receipts to get cash. He cashed in a total of $879.70 — according to the criminal complaint.

Coinstar kiosks allow customers to turn coins into cash, an eGift Card, or a charity donation.

Lawrence made an initial Court appearance Wednesday. His bond was set at $2,500.

Lawrence has five previous drug convictions in McPherson and Harvey County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.